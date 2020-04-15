Goldman Sachs profit halves on mounting loan loss provisions

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs reported a 49 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday (Apr 15), as the bank put aside nearly US$1 billion to meet future loan defaults and booked heavy losses on its debt and equity investments.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to US$1.12 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from US$2.18 billion a year ago. Earnings per share fell to US$3.11 from US$5.71 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$3.35 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those estimates were comparable.

"Our quarterly profitability was inevitably affected by the economic dislocation," said Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon. "As public policy measures to stem the pandemic take root, I am firmly convinced that our firm will emerge well-positioned."

