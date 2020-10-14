Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 94per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in deal-making and continued strength in its trading and underwriting businesses.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 94per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in deal-making and continued strength in its trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders surged to US$3.5 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$1.8 billion a year ago. Earnings per share doubled to US$9.68 from US$4.79 a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts had expected a profit of US$5.57 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)