Goldman Sachs profit rises on trading, underwriting boost

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength its core bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2per cent to US$2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share rose to US$6.26 from US$5.81 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$3.78 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable with the reported number.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)