Goldman Sachs profit surges on M&A, trading boost

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group reported a 153 per cent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday (Jan 19), powered by another blowout performance at its core bond trading and underwriting business and an uptick in merger and acquisition activity.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to US$4.36 billion in the quarter ended Dec 31 from US$1.72 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to US$12.08 from US$4.69 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$7.47 per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.