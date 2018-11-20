Goldman Sachs sees 'modest' emerging market rebound in 2019

Business

Goldman Sachs sees 'modest' emerging market rebound in 2019

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that it expected emerging market shares, currencies and bonds to see a modest rebound next year.

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that it expected emerging market shares, currencies and bonds to see a modest rebound next year.

"We expect modest positive returns across the major EM indices next year, albeit with low risk-adjusted returns," analysts at Goldman said in a 2019 outlook report.

They forecast that emerging market equities would see the biggest rise at 12 percent in dollar terms, while EM currencies should appreciate by around 2 percent on average due to economic improvements and a modestly weaker U.S. dollar.

On local currency bonds they added that closely tracked GBI-EM debt index to provide around 10 percent returns on an "unhedged" basis and including "duration effects".

MSCI's 24-country EM stocks index is down 16 percent in 2018 so far.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark