Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 dividends declining 25per cent in 2020

LONDON: Goldman Sachs said on Monday it expects S&P 500 dividends to fall by 25per cent in 2020 as certain large dividend-paying industries are particularly vulnerable to the economic shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The record high level of net leverage for the median S&P 500 stock coupled with the ongoing credit market stress means many firms are unlikely to borrow to fund their dividend," Goldman said in a note.

The U.S. investment bank said it expects a wave of dividends to be suspended, cut, and scrapped over the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Editing by Iain Withers)