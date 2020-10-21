Goldman Sachs sends some London staff home following positive tests for COVID-19

LONDON: Goldman Sachs has sent some staff home from its London office after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The US investment bank sent a memo to staff at its Plumtree Court site in central London on Oct 15 informing them of the positive tests and saying that people who had been in close contact with the staff members had been contacted by the bank's "Wellness team".

"These two colleagues last worked in the office on Tuesday, 13 October and Wednesday, 14 October, respectively. They will remain in self-isolation as per firm guidelines," the memo seen by Reuters said.

Goldman Sachs is one of several banks that has encouraged groups of employees back into its London offices.

London is currently categorised under the "high risk" level in the British government's coronavirus alert system.

The news was first reported by Financial News.



