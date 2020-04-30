Goldman Sachs shareholders vote to approve executive compensation

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said Thursday at its annual shareholder meeting that 71per cent of votes were cast in favor of the bank's executive compensation policies for 2019, in preliminary tallies.

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc said Thursday at its annual shareholder meeting that 71per cent of votes were cast in favor of the bank's executive compensation policies for 2019, in preliminary tallies.

A majority of shareholders also voted to reelect the bank's 11 board directors. The meeting was held virtually, with shareholders and others listening in to a webcast.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)