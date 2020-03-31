Goldman Sachs slashes second quarter US GDP estimate further
Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that the U.S. second quarter economic decline would be deeper than it had previously forecast and unemployment would be higher, citing anecdotal evidence and "sky-high jobless claims numbers."
Goldman said it is now forecasting a real GDP quarter-over-quarter decline of 34per cent annualized for the second quarter, compared with its previous estimates for a 6per cent decline and a 24per cent drop.
It sees the unemployment rate rising to 15per cent by mid-year compared with its previous expectation for 9per cent.
(Reporting By Sinéad Carew, Editing by Franklin Paul)