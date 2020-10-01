Goldman Sachs to cut about 400 jobs - Bloomberg News

Business

Goldman Sachs to cut about 400 jobs - Bloomberg News

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is embarking on a plan to cut about 400 jobs, or about 1per cent of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company&apos;s space on the floor of the
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in on the floor the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc is embarking on a plan to cut about 400 jobs, or about 1per cent of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Many of the cuts in the current round are tied to back-office roles that had been folded into bigger money-making divisions as part of an earlier reorganization, according to the report Goldman Sachs’ annual cull has long set it apart from Wall Street rivals, which tend to make mass layoffs periodically.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark