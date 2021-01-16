Goldman Sachs to issue credit cards for General Motors

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs said on Friday (Jan 15) it expects to become the issuing bank for automaker General Motors' credit card business, starting September this year.

Media reports in October said that Goldman had won the bidding over Barclays Plc for the automaker's credit card business in a US$2.5 billion deal.

Goldman and GM did not disclose the terms of the deal but said that Mastercard Inc will remain the network for the card.

The deal will enhance Goldman's focus on its consumer banking business, which it is expanding to even out volatile results from segments such as trading and investment banking.

This is the bank's second major credit card partnership, following the launch of a card with Apple in 2019.

