Goldman Sachs to name fewer than 60 partners in 2020: WSJ

Business

Goldman Sachs to name fewer than 60 partners in 2020: WSJ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc will name fewer than 60 partners in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/34JHX8T on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company&apos;s space on the f
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc will name fewer than 60 partners in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/34JHX8T on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Partners will receive carried interest, a portion of future profits taxed at low rates, in four of Goldman's private investment funds starting this year, according to the report.

The firm will lend partners up to half a million dollars to increase their personal investment, the report added.

Goldman declined comment on the report.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark