Goldman Sachs unit pleads guilty to US charges over role in 1MDB scandal

Goldman Sachs Malaysia, a unit of the Wall Street investment banking group , on Thursday pleaded guilty to U.S. Department of Justice charges over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, as it looks to settle a probe that has dogged the bank for years.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Malaysia, a unit of the Wall Street investment banking group , on Thursday pleaded guilty to U.S. Department of Justice charges over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, as it looks to settle a probe that has dogged the bank for years.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Sarah Lynch and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Advertisement