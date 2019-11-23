Goldman Sachs unveils internal campaign on use of gender identity pronouns

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday (Nov 22) it has launched an internal campaign to promote awareness about pronouns and how employees self-identify.

In a blog post, Goldman listed "tips for being an inclusive ally", and advised that employees should not assume a colleague's pronoun or pronouns based on gender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wall Street bank said the campaign was meant to encourage workers to recognize and use colleagues' self-identified pronoun or pronouns to "show respect and ensure a more inclusive environment."

"To enable our people to optimize their potential, we believe in fostering an inclusive environment where they feel comfortable to be their authentic selves," the post said.

