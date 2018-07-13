Goldman sees 60 percent chance of more US tariffs on China

Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they placed a 60 percent chance the Trump administration would impose duties on an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports that were recently targeted.

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they placed a 60 percent chance the Trump administration would impose duties on an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports that were recently targeted.

"While very uncertain, we would expect the tariffs could be imposed as soon as late September but possibly not until after the election," they wrote in a research note.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)