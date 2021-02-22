Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for US$2.8 billion, doubling China presence

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said on Monday it would acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for about US$2.8 billion to double its presence in North America and China.

Goodyear said the deal also broadens the distribution for Cooper replacement tires through its retail store network.

Under the terms of the deal, Cooper shareholders will receive US$41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock.

The implied cash and stock consideration for Cooper shareholders is US$54.36 per share, representing a premium of 24per cent to its closing price on February 19.

After the deal closure, Goodyear shareholders will own about 84per cent of the combined company, which will be headquartered in Ohio, while Cooper shareholders will own about 16per cent.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj and Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

