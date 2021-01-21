Google and French publishers sign agreement over copyrights

Alphabet's Google and French publishers said on Thursday they had concluded an agreement over copyrights, the first in Europe under which the U.S. tech giant will sign a general framework to pay publishers for content.

Google has only signed individual agreements with a few publications so far, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund Blair)