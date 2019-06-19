Google announces US$1 billion additional investment in housing across Bay Area

Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced an additional US$1 billion investment in housing across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Google said over the next 10 years, it would repurpose at least US$750 million of its land, most of which is currently zoned for office or commercial space, as residential housing.

"This will enable us to support the development of at least 15,000 new homes at all income levels in the Bay Area, including housing options for middle and low-income families," Google said in a blog post.

