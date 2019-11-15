Google antitrust probe to expand into Android: CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Inc's Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the unit's flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://cnb.cx/376FVQo)

The Google probe is being led by the Texas attorney general's office and is known to be focused on its search and digital advertising businesses.

The Alphabet unit also faces two other major inquiries — a U.S. Justice Department investigation and a probe by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee — both of which have broad reviews of the big internet companies underway.

Last year, Google was fined 4.34 billion euros by the European Commission, saying the tech giant gave itself an unfair advantage by pre-installing its Chrome browser and Google search app on Android smartphones and notebooks.

