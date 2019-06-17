Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations
Alphabet Inc's Google has appointed Stanley Chen as its managing director of Greater China sales and operations, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Chen, who will be based in Shanghai, was most recently general manager of Google Taiwan, a role he held for the last eight years, it said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)