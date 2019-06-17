Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations

Business

Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations

Alphabet Inc's Google has appointed Stanley Chen as its managing director of Greater China sales and operations, the company said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Alphabet Inc&apos;s Google is seen outside its office in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Alphabet Inc's Google has appointed Stanley Chen as its managing director of Greater China sales and operations, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Chen, who will be based in Shanghai, was most recently general manager of Google Taiwan, a role he held for the last eight years, it said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark