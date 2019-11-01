Google buys wearables maker Fitbit for US$2.1 billion

WASHINGTON: Alphabet-owned Google will buy fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit for US$2.1 billion, as the search giant takes on Apple and Samsung in the fast-growing market for wearable devices.

Google said on Friday (Nov 1) that it sees an opportunity to introduce "Made by Google" wearable devices into the market and invest more in wearable technology.

Fitbit has been offered US$7.35 per share in cash, the company said, a premium of about 19 per cent to the stock's closing price on Thursday. The company's shares were trading at US$7.18 in trading before the bell.

"We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life," Fitbit co-founder and chief executive James Park said in a statement by the two firms announcing the deal.

"Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission. Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead."

Rick Osterloh, Google senior vice president for devices and services, said the deal for the wearable tech pioneer is one "bringing together the best hardware, software and AI, to build wearables to help even more people around the world."

Fitbit shares have gained more than 40 per cent since Reuters reported on Monday that Google had made an offer for the maker of the popular colorful fitness trackers.

The deal comes at a time when Fitbit's share of the fitness tracking market is being threatened by deeper-pocket companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics as well as cheaper offerings from China's Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi.

A survey by research firm IDC for the second quarter of 2019 found Fitbit in fourth place in a market led by China's Xiaomi leading the global market, followed by Apple - which makes the leading smartwatch - and Chinese-based Huawei.

Fitbit has introduced its own smartwatch in 2017 but it has failed to keep pace with the Apple Watch.

Google, which faces pressure from regulators around the world over its dominance of Internet search, has been boosting its hardware offerings, including a line of Pixel smartphones and tablets, along with connected speakers.

"We believe Google is a natural fit. The deep health and fitness data, coupled with the 28 million active users on the Fitbit platform, offer a tremendous value," Craig Hallum analysts wrote in a note.

Fitbit said if Google fails to obtain antitrust approval for the deal, the Internet company would need to pay a termination fee of US$250 million.

Fitbit also said health and wellness data of its users would not be used for Google ads. Google said it would give Fitbit users the choice to review, move or delete their data.

Qatalyst Partnerswas financial adviser to Fitbit on the deal, which is expected to close in 2020. Fenwick & West was the legal adviser.