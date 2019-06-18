Google calendar app down globally

Alphabet Inc's Google Calendar app users were unable to access their schedules on Tuesday as the app faced technical issues globally.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google Calendar app users were unable to access their schedules on Tuesday as the app faced technical issues globally.

"We are aware of the issues and working on a fix," Google replied, in response to a tweet.

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed a number of users saw the "Not Found" "Error 404" message when they tried to access the app.

Other apps appeared to be unaffected by the outage.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)