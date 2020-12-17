Google Chromecast users to get access to Apple TV services next year

CALIFORNIA: Apple's TV app and paid streaming service Apple TV+ will be available on Google's latest Chromecast device early next year, the search giant said on Wednesday (Dec 16).

Apple in the past has sometimes reserved access to its services for its own ecosystem of hardware devices, but recently softened the stance in a bid to grow its services business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google said Apple TV would be available on more devices powered by Android TV operating system in the future.

Google said last week Apple Music will be available on Google smart speakers.

Last year, Apple made the TV app available on Amazon.com's Fire TV devices, and on Roku's platform.