Google Cloud secures US defense department contract

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Wednesday it has secured a deal with the United States Department of Defense to help detect and respond to cyber threats.

The deal allows the Defense Innovation Unit to run applications across platforms including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure while being managed through the Google Cloud Console, the company said.

The contract may be in seven figures, online news site Axios reported citing a reply from the company.

Google had earlier made a bid for a US$10 billion cloud computing contract with the defense department, which was ultimately awarded to Microsoft Corp.

