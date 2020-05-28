Google considering taking stake in Vodafone Idea - FT

Alphabet Inc's Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group Plc's struggling India business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google is considering buying a stake of about 5per cent in Vodafone Idea, the FT reported, citing one of the people. The process is at an early stage, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/2M2iVZA)

Vodafone said it does not comment on market speculation, while Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Facebook Inc agreed to invest US$5.7 billion for a 9.99per cent stake in Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio, which competes with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Ltd in India's fiercely competitive telecom market.

