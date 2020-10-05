Google defers in-app commission payment in India to March 2022

Alphabet Inc's Google has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with its play billing system to March 31, 2022, it said in a blog post on Monday.

Newspaper Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/internet/google-defers-move-to-levy-30-fee-to-april-2022/articleshow/78484208.cms early on Monday that Google had deferred the enforcement of 30per cent commission on in-app purchases of digital goods from its Play Store in India to April 2022 in the face of mounting protests by Indian developers.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)