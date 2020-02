Google drops plan to buy into largest African wind farm

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Google has canceled plans to buy a 12.5per cent stake in Africa's largest wind farm after delays to the project, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Monday.

The 310 megawatt (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Vestas.

But the delay led to Google canceling in 2019, Vestas said.

"Due to delays relating primarily to the transmission line, the Vestas agreement with Google was canceled in 2019," a Vestas spokesman told Reuters, adding that it was in talks with other potential buyers of the stake.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Alexander Smith)

