Google finds security flaws in Apple's web browser: FT

REUTERS: Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple Inc's Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users' browsing behavior, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain "sensitive" information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

Google disclosed the flaws to Apple last August, according to the report.

Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

