Google in talks to invest US$4 billion in Reliance's digital arm: Bloomberg

BENGALURU: Alphabet Inc's Google is in advanced talks to invest US$4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined US$15.64 billion for just over 25per cent in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India's biggest company net-debt free.

