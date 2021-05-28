Google nears settlement of French antitrust case - Wall Street Journal
Alphabet Inc's Google is nearing a settlement of an antitrust case in France that alleges it abused its power in online advertising and will likely pay a fine and institute operational changes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
