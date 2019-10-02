Google offers incognito mode for Maps in privacy push

Alphabet Inc's Google is rolling out new privacy features to its Maps, YouTube and Voice Assistant services, with options including incognito mode and automatic data deletion, the company said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google is rolling out new privacy features to its Maps, YouTube and Voice Assistant services, with options including incognito mode and automatic data deletion, the company said on Wednesday.

Google has raced to launch a slew of privacy-related features as the search giant and social media companies face heat from users and regulators globally on how their platforms handle user data.

The incognito mode on Google Maps will stop saving maps activity to users' accounts, including the places they search for, though it would take away their personalized recommendations.

Google also launched Password Checkup, a new feature that tells users whether their accounts have been compromised or if any of their passwords are weak.

The company said it will also expand its auto-delete option to YouTube, letting users to set a time period after which their viewing history data will be automatically erased.

In the coming weeks, Google will also roll out an option to delete voice assistant activity by verbal command: "Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you."

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)