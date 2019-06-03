Google outage affects YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google is experiencing high levels of congestion in the eastern United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube, the company said on Sunday (Jun 2).

"We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly," the company said, adding that the incident began at 3.25pm EDT (3.25am, Singapore time). It did not elaborate on the cause.

Snapchat, which also experienced outages, said it was aware of the issue. DownDetector.com - an outage tracking website - showed that the number of Snapchat-related complaints had peaked at more than 48,000 before falling to about 7,300 as of 7pm EDT on Sunday.

Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, said in its annual report it used Google Cloud, but neither company responded to questions about whether the Snapchat outage was linked to the Google Cloud issues.

Many users took to Twitter to complain about the outage.

"When Snapchat and YouTube are both down and you don't know where to go next #YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown," a user going by the name Jasmine tweeted.

