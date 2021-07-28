Google parent Alphabet beats quarterly revenue estimates

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by a surge in advertising spending amid more consumers shopping online.

Revenue of the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads rose to US$61.88 billion in the second quarter from US$38.30 billion a year earlier, well above Wall Street estimates of US$56.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)