Google parent Alphabet quarterly revenue beats estimates

REUTERS: Google parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, recording 13per cent growth even as companies drastically slashed spending during the coronavirus crisis.

Revenue rose to US$41.2 billion from US$36.34 billion a year-ago. (https://bit.ly/2Ylfuoh)

Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$40.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)