Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates
Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.
Revenue rose to US$56.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from US$46.08 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected revenue of US$53.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
