Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Revenue rose to US$56.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from US$46.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of US$53.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

