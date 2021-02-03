Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations as advertising customers unleashed budgets for the holidays, and the Google owner disclosed for the first time that its Cloud unit is losing US$5.6 billion a year.

Shares of Alphabet, up 9.5per cent this year, rose 5per cent after hours to US$2,014.66.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google's advertising business, including YouTube, accounted for 81per cent of Alphabet's US$56.898 billion in fourth-quarter sales, which rose 23per cent compared with a year ago. Budget cuts by travel and entertainment advertisers in 2020 were nearly made up as the year went on by new spending from retail and other clients who were driven online by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts tracked by Refinitiv had estimated quarterly revenue of US$53.129 billion, or growth of 15.31per cent.

The Cloud disclosure marks a major milestone for Google, which generates more revenue from internet advertising than any company globally. Google for years has faced questions over whether it can spin the cash from its advertising business into a newly profitable venture.

Alphabet said Google Cloud posted a quarterly operating loss of US$1.24 billion. Google Cloud sales were US$3.831 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Matthew Lewis)