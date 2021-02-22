Google to resume accepting political ads in US

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet Inc's Google will resume accepting political advertisements in the United States from Wednesday (Feb 24), according to an email to advertisers seen by Reuters.

Google paused such advertisements in January following the violence at US Capitol and in the run up to the presidential inauguration.

"We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process," a company spokeswoman said, confirming the move.

News website Axios first reported about the development.

Facebook paused political ads after the Nov 3 elections, only briefly unfreezing ads around the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia last month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when the ban would be lifted.