Google risks Russia fine over personal data law - regulator

Google risks being fined for not complying with personal data legislation in Russia, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Google risks being fined for not complying with personal data legislation in Russia, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

The Alphabet Inc subsidiary, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, could be fined up to 6 million roubles (US$82,060) for failing to comply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 73.1175 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)