Google to buy data analytics firm Looker for US$2.6 billion

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would buy Looker, a big data analytics company, for US$2.6 billion in cash.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would buy Looker, a big data analytics company, for US$2.6 billion in cash.

The deal builds on an existing partnership where the two companies share more than 350 customers, including Buzzfeed, Hearst and Yahoo, Google said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)