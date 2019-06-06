Google to buy data analytics firm Looker for US$2.6 billion

Business

Google to buy data analytics firm Looker for US$2.6 billion

The Google logo is displayed outside the company offices in New York
The Google logo is displayed outside the company offices in New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would buy Looker, a big data analytics company, for US$2.6 billion in cash.

The deal builds on an existing partnership where the two companies share more than 350 customers, including Buzzfeed, Hearst and Yahoo, Google said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

