Google to buy Japan payment startup for US$182 million-plus - Nikkei

Alphabet Inc's Google is set to buy Japanese smartphone payment startup Pring for more than 20 billion yen (US$181.9 million), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc&apos;s Google in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(US$1 = 109.9400 yen)

