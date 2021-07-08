Google to buy Japan payment startup for US$182 million-plus - Nikkei
Alphabet Inc's Google is set to buy Japanese smartphone payment startup Pring for more than 20 billion yen (US$181.9 million), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.
(US$1 = 109.9400 yen)
