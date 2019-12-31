Google to end 'Double Irish, Dutch' tax scheme: Filing

AMSTERDAM: Alphabet, the parent company of Google, will no longer use the intellectual property licensing scheme commonly known as the "Double Irish, Dutch sandwich", according to 2018 tax filings with the Irish and Dutch governments seen by Reuters.

In 2017, Google's Dutch filings showed that it had moved US$23 billion through a shell company to Bermuda, a strategy that allowed it to delay paying US taxes. In the 2018 filings seen by Reuters on Tuesday for both Ireland and the Netherlands, the company said it would end the practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A date of termination of the Company's licencing activities has not yet been conﬁrmed by senior leadership, however management expects that this termination will take place as of 31 December 2019 or during 2020," the filing with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce said.

"Consequently, the Company's turnover and associated expense base generated from licensing activities will discontinue as of this date."

