Google to invest euros in new data centre in Finland - STT report

Business

Google to invest euros in new data centre in Finland - STT report

Google owner Alphabet Inc said it would invest 600 million euros (US$672 million) in a new data centre in Hamina, Finland, it said, according to a report by Finnish STT news agency on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration take
FILE PHOTO: A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/File Photo

Bookmark

HELSINKI: Google owner Alphabet Inc said it would invest 600 million euros (US$672 million) in a new data centre in Hamina, Finland, it said, according to a report by Finnish STT news agency on Monday.

Google already has one data centre in Hamina, Finland and its other European data centres are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

(US$1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark