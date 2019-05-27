Google to invest euros in new data centre in Finland - STT report

Google owner Alphabet Inc said it would invest 600 million euros (US$672 million) in a new data centre in Hamina, Finland, it said, according to a report by Finnish STT news agency on Monday.

HELSINKI: Google owner Alphabet Inc said it would invest 600 million euros (US$672 million) in a new data centre in Hamina, Finland, it said, according to a report by Finnish STT news agency on Monday.

Google already has one data centre in Hamina, Finland and its other European data centres are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

(US$1 = 0.8928 euros)

