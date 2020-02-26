Google to invest over US$10 billion in 2020 on US data centers, offices

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it would invest more than US$10 billion in offices and data centers across the United States this year.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it would invest more than US$10 billion in offices and data centers across the United States this year.

The company added that the new investments will focus on 11 states including Massachusetts, New York and Ohio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These investments will create thousands of jobs - including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/continuing-grow-invest-across-america-2020 in a blog post.

Last year, the company said it would spend over US$13 billion on data centers and offices in the United States in 2019.

The tech giant's total costs and expenses surged about 19per cent at US$36.81 billion for the recently reported fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Advertisement