Google to invest US$690 million in Danish data center
Alphabet Inc's Google will invest 4.5 billion Danish crowns (US$690 million) in building a new data centre in Fredericia, Denmark, its Danish unit announced on Tuesday.
COPENHAGEN: Alphabet Inc's Google will invest 4.5 billion Danish crowns (US$690 million) in building a new data center in Fredericia, Denmark, its Danish unit announced on Tuesday.
Besides its plot in Fredericia, last year Google bought another plot in Denmark, in Aabenraa, next to a planned Apple Inc data center.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)