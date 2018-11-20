Google to invest US$690 million in Danish data center

Google to invest US$690 million in Danish data center

Alphabet Inc's Google will invest 4.5 billion Danish crowns (US$690 million) in building a new data centre in Fredericia, Denmark, its Danish unit announced on Tuesday.

Besides its plot in Fredericia, last year Google bought another plot in Denmark, in Aabenraa, next to a planned Apple Inc data center.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

