Google to pause all political ads from January 14 - email

Alphabet Inc's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan. 14, following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol, according to an email seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

