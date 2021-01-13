Google to pause all political ads from January 14 - email

Alphabet Inc's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan. 14, following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol, according to an email seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

