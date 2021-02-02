Google to pay US$3.8 million to settle pay gap, hiring bias claims

Alphabet Inc's Google will pay more than US$3.8 million to 5,500 employees and job applicants to settle allegations of pay disparities for women and hiring biases affecting women and Asians, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

The department said the alleged issues occurred at the company's California and Washington offices. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

