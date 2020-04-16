Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff: Bloomberg

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told his staff on Wednesday that parent Alphabet Inc will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal email.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)