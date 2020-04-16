Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

Alphabet Inc's Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in a memo on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in a memo on Wednesday.

"We'll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who've been hired but haven't started yet", a Google spokesperson said.

Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-15/google-to-slow-hiring-for-rest-of-2020-ceo-pichai-tells-staff?sref=y3YMCJ4e the news earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

